Proof of (wild) life by cristinaledesma33
40 / 365

Proof of (wild) life

When we had that snow dump last week, we now know that coyotes and raccoons roam the neighborhood at night, along with the rabbits and squirrels.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
Photo Details

