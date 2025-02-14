Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
Come farò a far l’amore in Cinquecento?
The title is a line from a classic commercial for the Fiat 500. Translates to “How will I make love in the 500?
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
2
0
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2479
photos
36
followers
18
following
12% complete
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th February 2025 11:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
for2025
,
bw-95
,
feb25words
,
theme-february2025
Shutterbug
ace
Cute little red car. Nice capture for the Flash of red.
February 15th, 2025
CristinaL
ace
@shutterbug49
thank you!
February 15th, 2025
