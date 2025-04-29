Previous
.. taking a break at Piccoloblu in Campiglia by cristinaledesma33
90 / 365

.. taking a break at Piccoloblu in Campiglia

We hiked the equivalent of 9.7 miles and climbed the equivalent of 91 floors
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
24% complete

Barb ace
Pretty view! Amazing hiking/climbing accomplishment! 👏
April 29th, 2025  
CristinaL ace
@bjywamer Thank you! Not in picture are the two big beers! It was quite a hot day 😅
April 29th, 2025  
