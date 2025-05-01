Previous
Next
Sentiere 533 to the Strada Santuario (this used to be an old mule trail) by cristinaledesma33
92 / 365

Sentiere 533 to the Strada Santuario (this used to be an old mule trail)

Not sure if this qualifies for the half and half..
1st May 2025 1st May 25

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact