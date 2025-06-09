Previous
Fresh strawberries by cristinaledesma33
99 / 365

Fresh strawberries

Cleaning fresh strawberries to pair with cold cream for dessert tonight (we are under a heat advisory)
9th June 2025 9th Jun 25

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact