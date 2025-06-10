Previous
Sauteed salad turnips and greens by cristinaledesma33
Sauteed salad turnips and greens

I have to finish my weekly allotment from the CSA on Tuesdays as we get a new one tomorrow. It forces me to try new recipes! The greens are turnip tops, kale, and cilantro.
