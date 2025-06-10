Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
100 / 365
Sauteed salad turnips and greens
I have to finish my weekly allotment from the CSA on Tuesdays as we get a new one tomorrow. It forces me to try new recipes! The greens are turnip tops, kale, and cilantro.
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2535
photos
39
followers
17
following
27% complete
View this month »
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th June 2025 8:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bld-40
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close