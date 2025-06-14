Previous
Featuring arugula by cristinaledesma33
Featuring arugula

Homemade focaccia baked with rosemary, sea salt, sun-dried tomatoes and anchovies then topped with fresh arugula
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
June 15th, 2025  
