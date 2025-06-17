Previous
A little bit of everything by cristinaledesma33
107 / 365

A little bit of everything

Spinach, arugula, mint, almonds, strawberry dressed with lemon and olive oil
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful food photo!
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact