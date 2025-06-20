Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
110 / 365
Superfood! (Swiss chard)
Quick saute with garlic and red pepper flakes. Serving it with grilled sausages.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2545
photos
38
followers
17
following
30% complete
View this month »
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
2025
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
20th June 2025 7:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bld-40
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close