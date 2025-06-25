Previous
When young Kandinsky played with food.. by cristinaledesma33
115 / 365

When young Kandinsky played with food..

These did make it into my lunch salad today so I’m tagging BLD

Inspired by Kandinsky’s first abstract watercolor

https://www.wassilykandinsky.net/work-28.php
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone.
