Previous
Next
Does a Magritte apple count as a BLD snack? by cristinaledesma33
116 / 365

Does a Magritte apple count as a BLD snack?

Been busy with a family wedding this past week so I’m trying to catch up on the last few days of June.
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact