Downtown street fair in the shadow of the spheres by cristinaledesma33
125 / 365

Downtown street fair in the shadow of the spheres

We randomly stumbled upon a street fair downtown. Lots of arts and crafts but not too many foodstuffs.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
