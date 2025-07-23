Previous
One of the hats I wear (BW) by cristinaledesma33
130 / 365

One of the hats I wear (BW)

Thiis is the BW version of the same abstract from yesterday
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact