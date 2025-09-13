Previous
Anywhere the wind blows by cristinaledesma33
131 / 365

Anywhere the wind blows

13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Nice shot.
September 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact