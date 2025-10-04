Previous
The Blue Mountains and North Star vines

The Walla Walla valley sits at the foothills of the Blue Mountains. Gorgeous landscapes and such a different climate. One of my very favorite merlots is made by North Star.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
36% complete

