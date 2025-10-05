Sign up
134 / 365
Birds over the palouse at Tranche
Walla Walla is the geographic region known as The Palouse. Early French-Canadian fur traders named it as such for the short, thick grass that grew on the hills. The Tranche winery have a lovely white wine made from picpoul grapes.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
Album
2025
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th October 2025 12:47pm
landscape-81
