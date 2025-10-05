Previous
Birds over the palouse at Tranche by cristinaledesma33
Birds over the palouse at Tranche

Walla Walla is the geographic region known as The Palouse. Early French-Canadian fur traders named it as such for the short, thick grass that grew on the hills. The Tranche winery have a lovely white wine made from picpoul grapes.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
