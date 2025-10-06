Sign up
135 / 365
Looking over Echolands
Higher up in the Blue Mountain foothills is Echolands. Through the new facility’s glass walls, one can see out over the 340 acres of rolling hills. They make very good summer wines using proven sustainability methods.
6th October 2025
CristinaL
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
