Final morning of 2025 by cristinaledesma33
Final morning of 2025

It’s been a tough year. Here’s hoping for better days in 2026!
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone.
Corinne C ace
Beautiful and serene like your pic!
December 31st, 2025  
