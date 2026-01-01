Previous
Lucky fruit for the new year

Carrying on my mother’s tradition to always have a bowl of lucky fruit in the new year:
- apples for peace, safety, and harmony
- oranges for prosperity
- red grapes for abundance of good luck
- green grapes for abundance of vitality and health

May we all have a kinder and lighter 2026
