Previous
First snowdrop in time for candlemas by cristinaledesma33
147 / 365

First snowdrop in time for candlemas

1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great capture - first snowdrops are always very special
February 1st, 2026  
CristinaL ace
@rensala Thank you! I love seeing them come up just as it seems winter is at its worst.
February 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact