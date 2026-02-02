Sign up
148 / 365
Food as abstract
What is better than noodle soup in winter? These are mung bean vermicelli noodles, aka glass noodles.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
0
0
CristinaL
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2583
photos
36
followers
17
following
2025-2026
ILCE-6000
2nd February 2026 1:48pm
contrast
for2026
