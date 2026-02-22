Previous
Woods on Ebey’s Landing by cristinaledesma33
Woods on Ebey’s Landing

Took this last summer. It didn’t look that great in color but it’s more interesting in b&w because of the texture and tone variety.
CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
