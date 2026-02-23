Previous
Throwback to New Year’s Eve by cristinaledesma33
169 / 365

Throwback to New Year’s Eve

I think converting to b&w really brought out the different gray tones
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact