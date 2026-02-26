Sign up
172 / 365
Vineyards and the Blue Mountains
From our trip in October to Walla Walla
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
CristinaL
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone.
Tags
tone
for2026
Diane
ace
I love the different layers.
February 27th, 2026
