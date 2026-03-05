Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
179 / 365
Reveal your inner goddess
Who remembers this advert tagline for Venus Gilette shavers?
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2615
photos
36
followers
17
following
49% complete
View this month »
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Latest from all albums
173
174
46
175
176
177
178
179
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
2025-2026
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th March 2026 6:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
abstract-95
,
rainbow-2026
Diane
ace
I don't remember it, but the lines and colors are great.
March 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close