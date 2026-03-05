Previous
Reveal your inner goddess by cristinaledesma33
Reveal your inner goddess

Who remembers this advert tagline for Venus Gilette shavers?
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
Diane
I don't remember it, but the lines and colors are great.
March 6th, 2026  
