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Stay soft in this hard world by cristinaledesma33
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Stay soft in this hard world

Sharing tea creates space for warmth and compassion. The oolong blend, “Iron Goddess of Mercy,” is named after the Chinese goddess of compassion, Guan Yin. One legend tells of a poor farmer who discovered a neglected temple with an iron statue of Guan Yin and set about restoring it. In gratitude for his efforts, the goddess appeared to the farmer in a dream, leading him to a treasure: a tea plant with leaves that produced the exquisite Tie Guan Yin tea.
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My project is not going as planned! I am travelling and my photos are not panning out 😞
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
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