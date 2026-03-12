Stay soft in this hard world

Sharing tea creates space for warmth and compassion. The oolong blend, “Iron Goddess of Mercy,” is named after the Chinese goddess of compassion, Guan Yin. One legend tells of a poor farmer who discovered a neglected temple with an iron statue of Guan Yin and set about restoring it. In gratitude for his efforts, the goddess appeared to the farmer in a dream, leading him to a treasure: a tea plant with leaves that produced the exquisite Tie Guan Yin tea.
**
My project is not going as planned! I am travelling and my photos are not panning out 😞