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188 / 365
Don’t look back
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2625
photos
35
followers
17
following
51% complete
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Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2025-2026
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th March 2026 11:27am
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low-key
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bw-100
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