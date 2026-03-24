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I still dream about the smoked trout salad
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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CristinaL
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@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
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2
Album
2025-2026
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd March 2026 12:27pm
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