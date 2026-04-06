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Orange afternoon delight by cristinaledesma33
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Orange afternoon delight

It got up to a toasty 75 F yesterday (we are normally in the mid-50s), so I refrigerated some orange slices for a snack.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
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