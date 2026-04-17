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Blue on blue
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2645
photos
37
followers
18
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57% complete
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Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2025-2026
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th April 2026 8:28pm
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30-shots2026
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