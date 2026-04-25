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Cool as a cucumber by cristinaledesma33
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Cool as a cucumber

We are having a minor heat wave. So it calls for a cucumber, caper, and parsley salad!
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
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Elisa Smith ace
So much to love here, the textures, the light, the squiggle of white light reflection. Wonderful.
April 26th, 2026  
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