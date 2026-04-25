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216 / 365
Cool as a cucumber
We are having a minor heat wave. So it calls for a cucumber, caper, and parsley salad!
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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CristinaL
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@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
2652
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4
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1
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1
Album
2025-2026
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th April 2026 5:46pm
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30-shots2026
Elisa Smith
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So much to love here, the textures, the light, the squiggle of white light reflection. Wonderful.
April 26th, 2026
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