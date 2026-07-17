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Fallen gladiolus
We had an unexpectedly strong rain fall and some of the glads fell over. I took them indoors and will put them in vases.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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CristinaL
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@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
2025-2026
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
17th July 2026 3:07am
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