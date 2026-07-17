Previous
Fallen gladiolus by cristinaledesma33
226 / 365

Fallen gladiolus

We had an unexpectedly strong rain fall and some of the glads fell over. I took them indoors and will put them in vases.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. Currently on a Sony a6000 and my lens of choice is a 1.8/24. Sometimes I use my iPhone. Started my photography project in...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact