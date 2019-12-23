Previous
But for shadow by cristinaledesma33
Photo 1087

Shadow is the means by which bodies display their form. The forms of bodies could not be understood in detail but for shadow.
- By Leonardo Da Vinci
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. In 2019 (Year 4) I plan to do 365 days of interpretations of songs, poetry, and book quotes. 😬 Last year I had...
