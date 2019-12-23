Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1087
But for shadow
Shadow is the means by which bodies display their form. The forms of bodies could not be understood in detail but for shadow.
- By Leonardo Da Vinci
23rd December 2019
23rd Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. In 2019 (Year 4) I plan to do 365 days of interpretations of songs, poetry, and book quotes. 😬 Last year I had...
1483
photos
36
followers
17
following
297% complete
View this month »
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365_Current
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd December 2019 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
shadow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close