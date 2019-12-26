Previous
The silent hour of night by cristinaledesma33
The silent hour of night

I love the silent hour of night,
For blissful dreams may then arise,
to my charmed sight
What may not bless my waking eyes!
- From Night by Anne Brontë
CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. In 2019 (Year 4) I plan to do 365 days of interpretations of songs, poetry, and book quotes. 😬 Last year I had...
