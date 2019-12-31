Previous
Next year's words await another voice by cristinaledesma33
Next year’s words await another voice

For last year's words belong to last year's language
And next year's words await another voice.
- From Little Gidding by T.S. Eliot
http://www.columbia.edu/itc/history/winter/w3206/edit/tseliotlittlegidding.html

Happy New Year’s Eve!
CristinaL

From Seattle. In 2019 (Year 4) I plan to do 365 days of interpretations of songs, poetry, and book quotes.
