Wine comes in at the mouth by cristinaledesma33
Photo 1194

Wine comes in at the mouth

Wine comes in at the mouth
And love comes in at the eye;
That’s all we shall know for truth
Before we grow old and die.
I lift the glass to my mouth,
I look at you, and I sigh.
- Drinking Song by William Butler Yeats
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. After my 2019 personal challenge of...
Photo Details

