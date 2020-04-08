Sign up
Photo 1194
Wine comes in at the mouth
Wine comes in at the mouth
And love comes in at the eye;
That’s all we shall know for truth
Before we grow old and die.
I lift the glass to my mouth,
I look at you, and I sigh.
- Drinking Song by William Butler Yeats
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site.
1594
photos
40
followers
17
following
327% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
365_Current
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th April 2020 5:04pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
,
national-poetry-month
