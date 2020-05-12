Previous
Next
Moss by cristinaledesma33
Photo 1228

Moss

We are taking down this fence in a few weeks. While it has outlived its purpose, it has been a wonderful source of interesting photos: textures, perspective, leading lines.
12th May 2020 12th May 20

CristinaL

ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. 2020 will be back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. After my 2019 personal challenge of...
336% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise