Piece 1
This week for Flash of Red, we are doing portraits. Unfortunately, I have limited options due to Covid. So, I will be doing selfie pieces.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site.
1670
photos
35
followers
15
following
Tags
bw
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
Lin
ace
You're off to a great start - well done!
February 16th, 2021
