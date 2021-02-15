Previous
Piece 1 by cristinaledesma33
26 / 365

Piece 1

This week for Flash of Red, we are doing portraits. Unfortunately, I have limited options due to Covid. So, I will be doing selfie pieces.
15th February 2021 15th Feb 21

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. Am...
Photo Details

Lin ace
You're off to a great start - well done!
February 16th, 2021  
