Putting it all together by cristinaledesma33
Putting it all together

Phew! I am glad this week is done. There are only so many elements in a face!

Thank you for your comments. It started as an intriguing concept and it turned out better than I expected. :)

On to textures and patterns!
CristinaL

cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site.
Love the concept and the results. Very creative.
February 21st, 2021  
