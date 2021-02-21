Sign up
Putting it all together
Phew! I am glad this week is done. There are only so many elements in a face!
Thank you for your comments. It started as an intriguing concept and it turned out better than I expected. :)
On to textures and patterns!
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
CristinaL
ace
@cristinaledesma33
From Seattle. After taking a break mid-year 2020, I am back to straight photography and taking my prompts from the challenges on this site. Am...
1676
photos
35
followers
16
following
Tags
bw
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
Shutterbug
ace
Love the concept and the results. Very creative.
February 21st, 2021
