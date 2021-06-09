Previous
Leaf lettuce for salad by cristinaledesma33
Leaf lettuce for salad

You cannot see the lettuce and the dressing without suspecting a salad.
- from The Exploits of Brigadier Gerard by Arthur Conan Doyle
9th June 2021

CristinaL

@cristinaledesma33
Junko Y
Haha, but you've done a good job of disguising it in black and white because you know, green -- that would have been a giveaway.
June 10th, 2021  
Lin
Nicely captured!
June 11th, 2021  
