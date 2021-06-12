Previous
Italian lettuce on the sill by cristinaledesma33
143 / 365

Italian lettuce on the sill

I know, I should be thinning.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

CristinaL

Lin ace
Love the lighting on this!
June 14th, 2021  
CristinaL ace
@linnypinny thank you!
June 14th, 2021  
