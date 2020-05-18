Previous
5. One week left of online school by crossini
5. One week left of online school

wooo hoooo nearly time to go back
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Charlise :)

@crossini
Hey, I hopefully don't forget to do this i'll probs forget on the weekends i mean like who doesn't. see ya later Alligator -Charlise
