Previous
Next
~Smike~ by crowfan
Photo 1738

~Smike~

Smike is hoping for a white Christmas and has been practicing shoveling.
Today I finished all my loose ends. Made my lasagna ahead of time and cleaned the house getting ready for tomorrow.
23rd December 2019 23rd Dec 19

Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
476% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise