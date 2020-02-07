Previous
~Ray Charles~ by crowfan
~Ray Charles~

Today I picked up kids from school. Always love that.
This evening Mike and I went to the Mount Baker Theater to listen to music celebrating the music of Ray Charles.
We both loved it.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
