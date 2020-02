~Izzie~



Today Kyla and I met a model we met from instagram. Her and her mom joined us in Nellis as we took our Jeep up to the sand rooms. Izze was a very sweet 15 year old who was as so tiny. 76 pounds. We had a beautiful photographing her. This is just a temp picture until I get home. At that time I will put my photos on my laptop and choose the best shot. Tonight this one will have to do.