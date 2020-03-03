~Corona Virus~

I have been using my phone because my computer will not upload anymore pictures because I have no more storage.

Today I took my friend Jeff to run errands. He can’t drive, hear and eyes are bad. (We are the same age)

We went to the grocery store and I was surprised to see the shelves were half empty.

The clerk told me that they do t have anymore hand sanitizer and that people were actually stealing the ones from the register. Lucky for us our family always uses hand sanitizer and have plenty to keep us and our family safe.

I’m hoping that it doesn’t turn out as bad as the news is saying.