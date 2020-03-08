Previous
~Heather~ by crowfan
~Heather~

Today was a full day of working in the yard. I spent a lot of time weeding, planting and found two spots to plant tiny fir trees. Because of the winter storm that knocked so many trees we need to replant.
Mary Jo Gran

@crowfan
