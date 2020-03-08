Sign up
Photo 1812
~Heather~
Today was a full day of working in the yard. I spent a lot of time weeding, planting and found two spots to plant tiny fir trees. Because of the winter storm that knocked so many trees we need to replant.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
0
0
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
