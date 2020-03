~The Rock~

Tonight my niece and I went and painted I-5 rock to be ready for the 19th anniversary of Jim and Braden disappearing.

This was Michelles first year at doing it and she did a great job. She wrote out Jim and Braden's name and sadly she misspelled Branden's. Started rating really hard so we can't go back and fix it.

Tomorrow my friend Lana and I will be going to the bay to throw in roses. It won't be the same as the other years but hopefully next year we'll be back to normal.