~Gardening~

Today Mike went out fishing in the Bay with Rick. They had a beautiful day but no luck catching fish.

Today I spent 7 hours in the garden. I got 3 of them completely weeded. I then ran to Fred's and bought 10 huge bags of dirt and a container of preen.

Fllled the gardens with all of my bags and then spread preen. I have to admit my back is on fire but it feels so good to get all of this done.