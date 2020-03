~Today's Project~

This is the project I am working on now. I cleared out this part of the woods and set up my secret garden stand. I am far from done. I still have to dig up all the stumps which is about 20 or so. I also want to put garden pavers that go through the arch and cover a large area. I want to set a bench back there and some flowers. I plan on burying our special dog Garth back there so it will be his own special place.